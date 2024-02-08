CBI has approached the Lok Sabha secretariat to get the Ethics Committee report which had recommended expulsion of Mahua Moitra | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: CBI has written to Lok Sabha Secretariat, seeking a copy of the Ethics Committee report in Mahua Moitra case. CBI has approached the Lok Sabha secretariat to get the Ethics Committee report that had recommended expulsion of Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra on 'cash-for-query' charges.

CBI is already conducting ‘inquiry’ into the matter as per the orders of Lokpal. The agency will submit its ‘inquiry’ report to Lokpal. Upon further orders of Lokpal, CBI can register FIR and conduct full-fledged investigation.

Advertisement

As on date, Lok Sabha Secretariat hasn’t forwarded the report of the ethics committee with the agency for criminal investigation into the allegations, even though the Ethics Committee has recommended an investigation into the allegations.

If Lok Sabha Secretariat forwards the report with Section 17 A sanction under Prevention of Corruption Act, CBI can register an FIR directly without waiting for Lokpal proceedings.