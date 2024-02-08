English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

BIG LEAD in Cash for Query Probe: CBI Seeks Lok Sabha Panel Report on Mahua

CBI is already conducting ‘inquiry’ into the matter as per the orders of Lokpal; the agency will submit its ‘inquiry’ report to Lokpal

Srinwanti Das
Mahua Moitra
CBI has approached the Lok Sabha secretariat to get the Ethics Committee report which had recommended expulsion of Mahua Moitra | Image:ANI
New Delhi: CBI has written to Lok Sabha Secretariat, seeking a copy of the Ethics Committee report in Mahua Moitra case. CBI has approached the Lok Sabha secretariat to get the Ethics Committee report that had recommended expulsion of Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra on 'cash-for-query' charges.

CBI is already conducting ‘inquiry’ into the matter as per the orders of Lokpal. The agency will submit its ‘inquiry’ report to Lokpal. Upon further orders of Lokpal, CBI can register FIR and conduct full-fledged investigation.

As on date, Lok Sabha Secretariat hasn’t forwarded the report of the ethics committee with the agency for criminal investigation into the allegations, even though the Ethics Committee has recommended an investigation into the allegations.

If Lok Sabha Secretariat forwards the report with Section 17 A sanction under Prevention of Corruption Act, CBI can register an FIR directly without waiting for Lokpal proceedings.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

