Big Setback For Ajit Pawar: Nilesh Lanke Likely to Join Sharad Pawar Camp
In a major setback to Ajit Pawar Camp, MLA Nilesh Lanke is likely to join Sharad Pawar Camp
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with uncle Sharad Pawar | Image: Facebook/Ajit Pawar
BREAKING: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections, Parner MLA Nilesh Lanke is likely to join back the Sharad Pawar camp on Monday, March 11, said sources.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 10:37 IST
