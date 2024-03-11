Big Setback For Ajit Pawar: Nilesh Lanke Likely to Join Sharad Pawar Camp

Advertisement

BREAKING: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections, Parner MLA Nilesh Lanke is likely to join back the Sharad Pawar camp on Monday, March 11, said sources.

Nilesh Lanke had sided with Ajit Pawar as he joined the Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra. Ajit pawar was sworned-in as the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government as he joined.

On the question of switching side, Nilesh Lanke said that he is aware of several leaders who are not comfortable with the Ajit Pawar faction. "I don't react on speculations," said Lanke on the question of joining the Sharad Pawar camp.

"We are not in the business of being in contact with other leaders but I know several leaders are not comfortable on the other side (Ajit Pawar faction)," Nilesh Lanke said.