Updated February 19th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Big Setback For Mamata, Kolkata HC Allows BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to Visit Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali

Big Setback For Mamata, Kolkata HC Allows Suvendu to Visit Sandeshkhali

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and WB CM Mamata Banerjee
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Image:ANI
North 24 Parganas:  In a big blow to Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal's Leader Of Opposition and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Monday was allowed to visit the violence-hit areas of Sandeshkhali after Kolkata High Court issued an interim suspension of Section 144 for a week and allowed all the complainants to visit the sites. As one of the complainants in the systematic rape and violence in Sandeshkhali, the BJP leader will be leaving at 9 am from Kolkata. He will reach there at 11 am.

However the Kolkata High Court has placed several restrictions on the visiting leaders. The HC directed the leaders not to delivery any inflammatory speech that might worsen the situtation there. The police is now bound to assist Adhikari to give access to all areas in Sandeshkhali. Talking to Republic, BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar, who was stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali at Basirhat last week, said, "Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the bereaved sisters of Sandeshkhali."

 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

