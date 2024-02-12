isuals from outside the residence of former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna. | Image: ANI

Patna: Ahead of the crucial floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, a heavy security cordon was deployed around the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna.

Amid huddles and shifting of MLAs to secure locations in the state or beyond ahead of the crucial trust vote, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that the police personnel "wanted to enter (Tejashwi's) residence on any pretext and orchestrate untoward incidents against party MLAs".

"Nitish Kumar has sent thousands of police and surrounded Tejashwi ji's residence from all sides. They want to enter the residence on any pretext and do untoward incidents with the MLAs," read a post on the official X handle of RJD.

The party added that it will not 'bow down' in the ongoing 'ideological struggle'.

"The people of Bihar are watching the misdeeds of Nitish Kumar and the police. Remember, we are not among those who fear and bow down. This is a struggle of ideology and we will fight it and win because the justiceloving people of Bihar will oppose this police repression. Jai Bihar! Jai Hind," the party added.

On the police deployment outside Tejashwi's residence, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav told a news agency, “This has never happened (earlier) in any state in independent India. It's a legislative meeting (underway at Tejashwi's residence). Agar BJP kare (meeting) to 'raasleela' agar RJD kare toh 'character dheela (if BJP holds a similar meeting its deemed fine, but when the RJD goes into a huddle, they are frowned upon).”

Amid the RJD crying foul over the heavy police deployment outside Tejashwi's Patna residence, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said the police were merely doing their job.

"If you (Tejashwi Yadav) kidnap the MLAs and any MLA's relative file a complaint, the police will surely come. If you (Tejashwi Yadav) keep any MLA tied up in your house, the police will surely take action. They (police) are only doing their job," Hussain said.

The BJP leader added that no MLA from either the BJP or its ruling partner, JD(U), was missing, adding that the Opposition was spreading canards that three MLAs of the BJP and the JDU were unreachable.

"RJD and Congress are only spreading confusion. The JD(U) and the BJP will together prove majority on the Assembly floor. No one (MLAs) is out of reach and everyone is in touch with us. They are spreading canards. All NDA MLAs are together. They should stop worrying about our MLAs and focus on their missing legislators," the BJP leader added.

The brief visit came after family members of one of the RJD MLAs reportedly told police that he had been kidnapped. The trust vote will follow after Nitish took the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record ninth time after ditching its alliance with the RJD and forming a government with the BJP.

Nitish Quits Mahagathbandhan

Earlier this month, Nitish, who was reportedly unhappy after not being named the convenor of INDI alliance, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar and the national coalition to form a new government with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Putting to rest speculations around his future and that of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Nitish resigned as chief minister on January 28, his second U-turn in less than 18 months.

The Number Game

Snapping ties with the RJD and Congress, the JD(U) supremo formed the government with the support of the BJP and its partners in the NDA. The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243 while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and 4 sitting legislators respectively.

With the support of another Independent MLA, the NDA has 128 MLAs in the House against 115 of the Mahagathbandhan. To go past the majority mark in the House, the ruling alliance needs 122 votes.