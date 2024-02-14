JDU Has Lost Trust In Its MLAs: Bima Bharti's Big Charge After Husband's Arrest

Advertisement

Patna: After her husband was arrested by the state police, Janata Dal United MLA Bima Bharati claimed that the party has lost trust in its MLAs. Bima alleged that the Police was facing pressure from the top. Bima Bharti's husband Awadhesh Mandal was arrested on Monday on allegations of being in possession of illegal weapon.

Bima Bharti is an MLA from the Rupauli assembly seat of Bihar and both her husband and son were arrested on the day of floor test in Bihar assembly. JDU MLA Bima Bharti appealed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to look into the matter alleging that the leaders of the ruling NDA-JDU coalition are being harassed. Bima Bharti alleged that the police officers were acting under pressure.

“My son and husband were jailed. They (police officers) said that there was pressure from the top to put them in jail. What do they want to prove? The ruling government's MLAs are being harassed. I appeal to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over this. We are with the party (JDU) but the party has lost trust in its MLAs, that is why this is happening.”

#WATCH | Patna: JDU MLA Bima Bharti says, "...My son and husband were jailed...They (officers) said that there was pressure from the top to put them in jail. What do they want to prove? The ruling government's MLAs are being harassed...I appeal to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over… pic.twitter.com/3vYUH8DSlQ — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

It was being alleged that the action was taken to put pressure on JDU MLA Bima Bharati, who was considered to be one of the five JDU legislators, with whom the party was not able to connect in the last 2-3 days. It was being speculated that Bharati along with party MLA Manoj Yadav, Sudarshan, Dr Sanjeev and Dilip Rai, could join Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the floor test.

However, just before the crucial floor test in the Bihar Assembly, the JDU traced four of its MLAs on Monday. Apart from the JDU, 3 of BJP MLAs also went missing.