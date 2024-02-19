Advertisement

Sandeshkhali Uprising: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali violence in West Bengal. At a press conference held at New Delhi on Monday, Locket Chatterjee said, “Hindu women were selectively targeted by the mafias of Sandeshkhali.”

Locket Chatterjee demanded death penalty for absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. “Mamata Banerjee has not given a single statement till now. Sheikh Shahjahan is still absconding. The police are not able to trace him. They (TMC) want 30% votes. We had heard about atrocities on women in Pakistan, the same is happening in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is silent and she is saying that RSS is doing all this,” said Locket Chatterjee.

Calling the Sandeshkhali incident a blot on Bengal, Locket Chatterjee said, “Mamata is trying to bring back the Mughal era. Sheikh Shahjahan, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazar are mafia in Sandeshkhali. People demanded the arrest of this mafia.”

“TMC made Sheikh Shahjahan the don of Basirhat. They tortured women,” Locket Chatterjee further said, adding, “They called women late at night and if they refused, they threatened to kill their husbands. They took away their land. If women complained, the police asked them to take permission from the Shahjahan gang.”

Women of Bengal Will Give a Befitting Reply to Mamata in 2024: BJP

Locket Chatterjee further alleged, “Police administration is like TMC party office. Hindu women were selectively targeted. Where is Sheikh Shahjahan? Mamata is protecting Sheikh Shahjahan. Victims are scared to show their faces. They are targeting people who are giving bytes to the media. Mamata is silent. She is blaming RSS for it. Women are most unsafe in a state where a female CM rules. While Suvendua Adhikari was stopped, police couldn't stop Shahjahan’s people. NCW officials were stopped too. Mafia is still threatening people,” adding that TMC is trying to give it a political shade and alleging that they are indulging in vote bank politics.

Locket Chatterjee further added, “Now West Bengal is known for rapes and violence. We want a safe Bengal. In 2024, Mamata’s rule will come to an end. Mamata is insincere towards women, whereas Modi ji is ensuring dignity for women.”

Rekha Sharma Visits Sandeshkhali, Demands Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest

National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma visited Sandeshkhali on Monday along with her delegation. The National Commission has earlier demanded accountability and swift action in the Sandeshkhali incident. Rekha Sharma demanded immediate arrest of Sheikh. “I will have a conversation with the Police. I want the victims to talk to me, NCW is standing with them. We will take action on every complaint received from the victims. Be it murder or rape, the police do not take any action, in fact, they arrest the relatives of the victims. This is not just the situation in Sandeshkhali but the entire state,” said Sharma after reaching Sandeshkhali and talking to the victims.