Ram Mandir pran pratishtha: The Congress party has mounted fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22, claiming that the BJP is using Bhagwan Ram for “political motives”.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is "dishonouring" Lord Ram by "using" his name for their "political motive" while responding to the party declining the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also pointed out the decision of Shankaracharyas to boycott the pran pratishtha ceremony, questioning if they would be called anti-Hindu for their decision. "What Shankaracharyas will be called then if we are called anti-Hindu for declining the invitation for Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Is only PM Modi left in the whole nation who is Hindu...They (BJP) are dishonouring Lord Ram by using his name for their political motive,” said Chowdhury.

Major Opposition party leader including Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav along with the left parties have declined the invitation to Ram Mandir ceremony. The Congress called it a “BJP-RSS event”. PM Modi will be presiding over the pran pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.