New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that she was beaten up inside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Before taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member earlier this year, Maliwal was serving as the chief of Delhi Commission for Women since 2015 and has been associated with Kejriwal since the India Against Corruption movement.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal called up the Delhi Police alleging violence inside CM residence in the national capital, however, an official confirmation is awaited on the same.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have reacted sharply on the same. BJP leader Tajinder Bagga claimed that there is a clash within the Aam Aadmi Party for the Chief Minister's Post. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently on interim bail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor scam case. “What is Swati Maliwal's fault that she wants to become the Chief Minister but Kejriwal wants to make his wife Sunita the Chief Minister. There can be such differences in politics but Kejriwal getting Swati sister beaten up by his PA is very condemnable,” said the BJP leader in a post on X.

BJP IT Deparmtment Chief Amit Malviya said, "AAP RS MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges that Delhi CM’s PA assaulted her. Call made from Delhi CM’s House. Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal’s arrest. She was infact not even in India at that time and didn’t return for a long time."

If CM residence has become a boxing ring, asked BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh recalling the previous incident of violence. "First, the Chief Secretary and other officers were assaulted and threatened, then a female MP of his own party was assaulted by his Secretary Vibhav in his office. It looks as if the CMO has become a boxing ring... FIR should be registered against the accused. This incident shows that something is not right..." Chugh said.

“This a shameful incident which has happened in the CM's residence. Arvind Kejriwal's residence has always been in the headlines for similar incidents. Delhi's former Chief Secretary was also assaulted in the CM's residence... Investigation to find out the truth will be carried out by the Police. Swati Maliwal is known to raise issues of Delhi from time to time. I am sure she will not sit quietly in this matter and people will know what a disgusting person lives in the CM's residence,” said Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva.

This is a developing story….

