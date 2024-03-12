Who is Nayab Saini, Likely To Take Over as New Haryana CM After Manohar Lal Khattar's Exit

Advertisement

Haryana Political Crisis: As Manohar Lal Khattar stepped down from the Chief Minister's post on Tuesday, March 12, it seems that the BJP may replace Khattar with a new face. It has been a traditional practice of the Bharatiya Janata Party to replace the sitting chief minister ahead of the elections, which has been witnessed in multiple states including Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. While sources in the BJP suggest that Manohar Lal Khattar will return as the Chief Minister of Haryana without JJP's support, speculations are rife that the BJP may field Khattar from Karnal seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after handing over Haryana to a prominent Jat or OBC leader in the state.

Leaders Who Could Take Over From Khattar

If reports are to be believed, the BJP may keep Khattar for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as the party is all set to release the second list of candidates by today evening, and hand over the state to a prominent Jat leader. BJP may field Khattar from Karnal.

The names doing rounds include Nayab Saini and Sanjay Bhatia. Sources say instead of Khattar, Saini or Bhatia may be appointed as the next chief minister of Haryana.

Nayab Saini is the sitting BJP MP from Kurukshetra and hails from the OBC community. In October last year, Saini was elevated as the Haryana unit BJP chief. Rising through the ranks, Saini was elected as the Narayangarh MLA in 2014. He has also served as a minister in the state cabinet.

Appointment of Nayab Saini serves two purposes- firstly, the BJP may secure the Saini votes which accounts for around 8 per cent of Haryana population, secondly, Saini is a very close confidante of Khattar. Apart from Saini, the BJP may pick Sanjay Bhatia for the top post.

Rift Between BJP-JJP

Sources suggest that by evening Manohar Lal Khattar may take oath as the new chief minister of Haryana with the support of independent MLAs. Sources have said that two independent MLAs may get cabinet berth in the new Khattar government.

The decision of Manohar Khattar resigning along with his entire cabinet comes amid developing cracks in the BJP-JJP alliance. The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 polls and was planning to repeat the same.