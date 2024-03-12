Who is Nayab Saini- Haryana's New CM Who Succeeded ML Khattar

Advertisement

Haryana Political Crisis: As Manohar Lal Khattar stepped down from the Chief Minister's post on Tuesday, March 12, the BJP replaced Khattar with a new face. Kurukshetra MP and Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh took oath as Haryana's new Chief Minister.

It has been a traditional practice of the Bharatiya Janata Party to replace the sitting chief minister ahead of the elections, which has been witnessed in multiple states including Karnataka and Uttarakhand. The decision has evidently helped the BJP fight anti-incumbency.

Nayab Singh Takes Over Haryana

As soon as Khattar resigned, the names doing rounds for the top post were Nayab Saini and Sanjay Bhatia. Later in the day, Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the legislative party leader.

Nayab Singh Saini met Governor along with BJP observers in the state- Union Minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura CM Biplab Deb and staked claim to form the government.

Who is Nayab Saini?

Nayab Saini, 54, a low profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks in the party and was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP's legislature group at a meeting. Saini would be replacing BJP strongman Khattar whose second term as CM of Haryana was going to end in October

Nayab Saini is the sitting BJP MP from Kurukshetra and hails from the OBC community. In October last year, Saini was elevated as the Haryana unit BJP chief in place of Om Prakash Dhankar. Rising through the ranks, Saini was elected as the Narayangarh MLA in 2014. He has also served as a minister in the state cabinet.

In the 2019 LS polls, Saini had defeated his nearest rival, Congress' Nirmal Singh from the Kurukshetra seat, by a margin of 3,84,591 votes. Saini, who was a minister in the Khattar cabinet, was fielded in 2019 from Kurukshetra seat after sitting MP R K Saini rebelled.

Saini was born on January 25, 1970 in a village called Mirzapur Majra in Ambala district. A law graduate, he enjoys cordial terms with Khattar, with their relationship going back to their RSS days.

Why BJP Picked Nayab Saini?

Appointment of Nayab Saini, a very close confidante of Khattar, is being looked as BJP's masterstroke ahead of the crucial elections.

First, Saini's elevation serves two purposes- it may strengthen BJP's hold over the OBC community and non-Jats as support of Jats, who are the most populous communities in the state, is largely seen to be divided between the Congress, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Saini's appointment may also benefit the BJP in the ‘Saini Belt’ as the Sainis contribute to 8 per cent population of Haryana and holds major influence in districts like Ambala, Kurukshetra and Hisar besides in few other districts.

Along with these factors, the move to pick Saini as the chief minister is also being seen as a counter to the anti-incumbency perception against the Khattar dispensation.

Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns, Likely To Be Fielded in Lok Sabha

Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. While sources in the BJP suggest that Manohar Lal Khattar will return as the Chief Minister of Haryana without JJP's support, speculations are rife that the BJP may field Khattar from Karnal seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after handing over Haryana to a prominent Jat or OBC leader in the state.

Rift Between BJP-JJP

Sources suggest that by evening Manohar Lal Khattar may take oath as the new chief minister of Haryana with the support of independent MLAs. Sources have said that two independent MLAs may get cabinet berth in the new Khattar government.

The decision of Manohar Khattar resigning along with his entire cabinet comes amid developing cracks in the BJP-JJP alliance. The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 polls and was planning to repeat the same.