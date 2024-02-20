Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

MNS-BJP Alliance: When Raj Thackeray and Ashish Shelar Met - Here's What Happened

Maharashtra politics took another twist on Monday, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai head Ashish Shelar met with MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

Shweta Parande
Raj Thackeray and Ashish Shelar
MNS-BJP Alliance: When Raj Thackeray and Ashish Shelar Met | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Maharashtra politics took another twist on Monday, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai head Ashish Shelar met with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President and chief Raj Thackeray.

The MNS was formed after Raj Thackeray split with the original Shiv Sena, after being snubbed by Shiv Sena founder and Supremo Bal Thackeray, his mentor and uncle.

Uddhav Thackeray later took over his father’s Shiv Sena and went on to serve as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, the Shiv Sena itself has split into two since, with the current Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leading the main faction and Uddhav Thackeray leading the UBT faction.

Even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVP) coalition, formed in 2019, is fighting over seat-sharing in the state for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, comes the possibility of an alliance between BJP and MNS.

The MVP alliance includes major political parties such as the UBT Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar, the Indian National Congress (INC), the Samajwadi Party (SP), Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWPI), Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M), and other smaller political parties and Independent MLAs.

What happened in the BJP-MNS Meeting?

The Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar reportedly met MNS chief Raj Thackeray as per the wishes of the BJP high command in Delhi. In the one-hour meeting, the possibility of an alliance for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 between the two political parties was discussed. Shelar said he will “reveal details” soon.

Writing on social media platform X, Ashish Shelar said, “In politics, political meetings and political discussions happen. Raj Thackeray is a friend and so meetings happen between us. We will reveal details about the same at the right time.” 

Raj Thackeray’s MNS may not have secured a significant number of seats in the last few elections. However, MNS still has some loyal supporters in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik and some rural areas.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

