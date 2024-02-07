Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 08:53 IST

BJP Moves Court against Tamil Nadu for Banning Live Streaming of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The petition requests the Supreme Court to immediately intervene in the matter and let the organisers go ahead with the screening of the ceremony inside temples

Varshini Ramu
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam has moved an urgent petition in the Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu government
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam has moved an urgent petition in the Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu government | Image:X/Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam has moved an urgent petition in the Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu government for allegedly banning the live screening of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in the state.

The petition requests the Supreme Court to immediately intervene in the matter and let the organisers go ahead with the screening of the ceremony inside temples and public spaces.

The petition requests the Supreme Court to immediately intervene in the matter and let the organisers go ahead with the screening of the ceremony inside temples and public spaces | Image: Republic

Speaking to Republic, Vinoj P Selvam, State Secretary of the Tamil Nadu BJP, stated, “This is a gross violation of the Article 32 of the Indian Constitution by the Tamil Nadu government. It is grave injustice being done to the people who want to pray to Lord Ram and witness the historic moment unfolding in Ayodhya at least by watching the holy event.”

“The state government has just gone against the sentiments of the Hindus, who are a majority in the state. When many states in the country have even declared holiday, even if the DMK government is unable to do such a deed, at least they could have refrained from verbally banning the live telecasts and Anna Dhanams arranged during the time of the consecration,” he added.

“The Tamil Nadu BJP cannot keep quiet seeing this kind of injustice being done to our people and I was left with no choice but to seek judicial help in this matter as the religious sentiments of our people have been hurt,” Vinoj P Selvam elaborated.

The matter is expected to be heard early today.

TN Govt Banned Live Telecast of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Programmes: Nirmala Sitharaman 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday took to her official X account and said that the DMK-led government had banned watching the live telecast of the Ram Temple inauguration.

"TN govt has banned watching the live telecast of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir programmes of Jan 22. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE-managed temples, no puja, bhajan, prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are also stopping privately held temples from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action," the Union finance minister posted on X.

Sharing a clip from a media report, Sitharaman claimed that the cable operators were earlier told that there would likely be a power outage during the time of the live telecast.

"Heartbreaking scenes in several parts of TN. People are threatened for organising bhajans, feeding the poor, and celebrating with sweets, even as we wish to watch PM Narendra Modi participate in Ayodhya. Cable TV operators are told that there is a likely power shutdown during the live telecast. This is I.N.D.I Alliance partner DMK's anti-Hindu efforts," she added.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 08:01 IST

