New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed almost 11,500 BJP delegates from across the country during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Convention 2024 which aims to draw out campaigns in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. The event is being held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Prime Minister began his speech by chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.' The delegates present at the venue lauded PM Modi with sloganeering and claps. He said, "I request everyone to sit. I accept your love and affection."

1. Must earn trust: Asserting his belief in the party's victory in the upcoming polls, the prime minister emphasised, "BJP workers keep doing something or the other to serve the country for 24 hours every day of the year but now for the next 100 days is for working with new enthusiasm and new faith. Today is 18th February and the youth who have reached the milestone of 18 years in this period are going to elect the 18th Lok Sabha of the country..."

3. India dreams big now: Talking about India's development in the past few years, PM Modi said that India is moving forward on the path of development and even the world now recognises India's progress. "Nation cannot dream small now. Viksit Bharat resolve has got the country together. We cannot take small pledges now. We have to make India developed, next 5 years are crucial."

4. Elevated 25 Crore people from poverty: Highlighting the programme made by the party, the PM said almost 25 crore poor people have been elevated from poverty. He said more such achievements will come in the following years.

5. Worked extensively for Women and Hygiene: Furthermore, the PM said that no party has worked for the development of women in India, than BJP. He asserted that the party brought "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao," to counter female foeticide. "We ensured capital punishment for Rape. I am the first PM who spoke about toilets, sanitation and hygiene." He added that he was also the first PM to have spoke about discrimination against women in the country.

He added that women have extensively benefitted from the govt's scheme including getting reservations in the parliament.

He further revealed the upcoming plans of the party for the upskilling of women. including distributing drones to women and will make them 'Drone Didis.'

6. Rashtra-Neeti and not Rajneeti: Speaking further, the prime minister drew a difference between the BJP and the opposition, he said the NDA govt helped the nation get freedom from scams and terrorism.

"BJP works for Rashtra-Neeti (nation building) and not Rajneeti (politics). He added, "I am not here for politics, but for nation-building. I am a man on mission of nation-building."