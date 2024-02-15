Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: As the women of Sandeshkhali await justice, Bharatiya Janata Party has questioned the silence of Congress party over the issues. Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his men.

Questioning the Congress party, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the grand old party along with other members of the Opposition's rainbow coalition INDI alliance are not worried about the women of Sandeshkhali. Poonawalla alleged that the daughters of West Bengal are not priorities of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The daughters of West Bengal are not the priorities of the CM Mamata Banerjee. Those who are in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, all these INDI alliance people aren't worried about the women in Sandeshkhali,” said the BJP leader.

Bengal Police Working As TMC Cadre: BJP

On the committee announced by BJP, Poonawalla said, “We welcome the fact-finding team formed by the BJP national president JP Nadda. West Bengal police is working as a TMC cadre. Mamata Banerjee thinks that she is above the constitution, rights of the women, and the law.” BJP president J P Nadda has constituted a six-member committee of party MPs, five of them being women, who will visit Sandeshkhali on Friday.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said he will march to Sandeshkhali. This comes after West Bengal BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar, was injured after being "pushed" by a woman and fell onto a car's bonnet while addressing a protest programme in Taki.

A huge police contingent has been deployed in and around the Sandeshkhali area to stop the BJP and other opposition activists from entering the area.

Sandeshkhali On Boil

Protests persisted in Sandeshkhali for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers.

The accusations against Shajahan and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women. Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam.

A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes is also scheduled to visit the area this afternoon.

