English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Daughters of West Bengal Are Not Priorities: BJP Questions Congress' Silence on Sandeshkhali

Protests persisted in Sandeshkhali for the 8th consecutive day, as women are demanding arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers.

Apoorva Shukla
BJP Mahila Morcha Sandeshkhali
BJP stages protest demanding justice for women of Sandeshkhali | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: As the women of Sandeshkhali await justice, Bharatiya Janata Party has questioned the silence of Congress party over the issues. Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his men. 

Questioning the Congress party, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the grand old party along with other members of the Opposition's rainbow coalition INDI alliance are not worried about the women of Sandeshkhali. Poonawalla alleged that the daughters of West Bengal are not priorities of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Advertisement

“The daughters of West Bengal are not the priorities of the CM Mamata Banerjee. Those who are in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, all these INDI alliance people aren't worried about the women in Sandeshkhali,” said the BJP leader. 

Bengal Police Working As TMC Cadre: BJP 

On the committee announced by BJP, Poonawalla said, “We welcome the fact-finding team formed by the BJP national president JP Nadda. West Bengal police is working as a TMC cadre. Mamata Banerjee thinks that she is above the constitution, rights of the women, and the law.” BJP president J P Nadda has constituted a six-member committee of party MPs, five of them being women, who will visit Sandeshkhali on Friday. 

Advertisement

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said he will march to Sandeshkhali. This comes after West Bengal BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar, was injured after being "pushed" by a woman and fell onto a car's bonnet while addressing a protest programme in Taki.

A huge police contingent has been deployed in and around the Sandeshkhali area to stop the BJP and other opposition activists from entering the area.

Advertisement

Sandeshkhali On Boil 

Protests persisted in Sandeshkhali for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers. 

Advertisement

The accusations against Shajahan and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women. Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam. 

A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes is also scheduled to visit the area this afternoon. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Change of Guard or Entry in Lok Sabha: What RS List of BJP Signals

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. Dubai's DIFC reports 34% surge in company registrations

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News5 minutes ago

  4. Qatar visit: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Doha

    Videos5 minutes ago

  5. AI will be remarkable in a decade: Sam Altman

    Tech 10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo