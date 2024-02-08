Advertisement

BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde has been booked by the Karnataka police just a day after he called for demolition of mosques in the state. A case of hate speech has been filed against the Uttar Kannada MP at Kumta police station under sections 505 and 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Controversy erupted after a video of Hedge where he called for demolition of mosques like the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya went viral. The MP had also allegedly used derogatory words against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

"The destruction of Bhatkal Mosque is guaranteed like Babri Masjid. This is not the decision of Anantkumar Hegde, but the decision of Hindu society," the MP reportedly said.

He also allegedly said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had the curse of saints and went as far as saying that members of the Gandhi family died due to the curse of saints.

