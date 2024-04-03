×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 11:45 IST

BJP's Virendra Sachdeva Sends Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Over 'Switch Sides' Claim

Delhi Minister Atishi yesterday said that the BJP approached her to join the party, alleging that if she refuses to join she would be arrested by probe agency.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
delhi minister atishi
Atishi | Image:AAP/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a defamation notice to Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi over her allegations that the she was approached to join the BJP else would be arrested within a month, said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday, April 3. 

Sachdeva said that the allegations levelled by Atishi are baseless. “She (AAP leader Atishi) is lying and her allegations are baseless and it is in AAP's nature to lie. We had given her time to apologise, but she didn't apologize. So we have sent a defamation notice,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. 

“We've given a legal noticeto Atishi to provide evidence, We will not let her escape. This time she has to answer,” said Sachdeva. 

Delhi Minister Atishi yesterday said that the BJP approached her to join the party and she also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would arrest her in a month if she refused to join.

I would be arrested if I don't join BJP 

At a press conference in the national capital on Tuesday, Atishi claimed that she, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Durgesh Pathak and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha would be arrested within a month by the central probe agency. "The BJP has realised that sending only Kejriwal to jail would not lead to the disintegration of the AAP and now it aims to get four second-line leaders of the party, including me, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Raghav Chadha and Durgesh Pathak, arrested," she said.

"I was approached by the BJP through a person very close to me who asked me to join the BJP to save and enhance my political career. Or I will be arrested within a month." Atishi claimed the BJP has been rattled by the success of the INDI bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday and by the AAP's protests against Kejriwal's arrest.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 11:45 IST

