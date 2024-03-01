BJP Wishes Stalin in Mandarin As DMK Leader Calls Chinese Flag Advertisment A 'Mistake'

Advertisement

ISRO Rocket Ad Row: The advertisement row seems to be escalating in Tamil Nadu as the DMK remains defiant, the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a dig at the chief minister MK Stalin, wishing him on his birthday in Mandarin.

BJP wished Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Mandarin. “Here’s wishing our Honourable CM Thiru MK Stalin avargal a happy birthday in his favourite language! May he live a long & healthy life!" posted BJP on X.

On behalf of @BJP4Tamilnadu, here’s wishing our Honourable CM Thiru @mkstalin avargal a happy birthday in his favourite language! May he live a long & healthy life! pic.twitter.com/2ZmPwzekF8 — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu)

The issue was first highlighted by the Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai as he shared the advertisement published in a local newspaper. The advertisement featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with a space rocket that bears the flag of China.

Sharing the advertisment, Annamali wrote on X, “This advertisement by DMK Minister Thiru Anita Radhakrishnan to leading Tamil dailies today is a manifestation of DMK’s commitment to China & their total disregard for our country’s sovereignty."

PM Calls Out DMK for Chinese Flag Ad

PM Modi during his Tamil Nadu earlier this week also questioned the Stalin-led DMK government over the same. Addressing a rally in Tirunelveli on February 28, said that the DMK was not happy with India's success in the space sector.

“Now they have crossed the limit, they have pasted stickers of China to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu. They are not ready to see the progress of India's space and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India's space in it. They did not want to share India's space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, your tax money. Now the time has come to punish the DMK,” said PM Modi in his rally.

DMK Remains Defiant, Blames Designer

Responding to the prime minister's comment, DMK MP Kanimozhi questioned if India had declared China an enemy country.

“I don't know from where the person who did the artwork, found this picture from. I don't think India has declared China as an enemy country. I have seen that the Prime Minister has invited the Chinese PM and they have gone to Mahabalipuram. Just because you do not want to accept the truth, you are finding reasons to divert the issue,” said Kanimozhi.

While Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Welfare and Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan blamed the designer for the same. Calling it a small mistake, Radhakrishnan said, “A small mistake has been made in the newspaper advertisement given by us regarding the setting up of rocket launch pad in Kulasekarapatnam area. The image of the Chinese flag in the advertisement welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a mistake by those who designed the advertisement, which went unnoticed by us."

