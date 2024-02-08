Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced his government will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after Uttarakhand and Gujarat | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Assam: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state will bring in Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill after Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Assam will be the third state to bring in Uniform Civil Code.

While speaking to the reporters, Sarma noted, "Uttarakhand and Gujarat will bring UCC first. Assam will follow them with some additions. I'm waiting to see Uttarkahand's UCC Bill. We will bring a similar bill. In Assam, the tribal community will be exempted under the ambit of the UCC."

Advertisement

#WATCH | On implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Uttarakhand and Gujarat will bring UCC first. Assam will follow them with some additions. I'm waiting to see Uttarkahand's UCC bill. We will bring a similar bill. In Assam, the tribal… pic.twitter.com/CC53aWf2mS — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

Uttarakhand Cabinet Gives Nod to UCC

The Uttarakhand government on December 23, 2023, approved the decisions taken so far by an expert panel drafting a Uniform Civil Code for the state. The Cabinet approved the decisions of the drafting committee during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu told reporters.

The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who is currently heading the Delimitation Commission of India. The other four members include retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, social activist Manu Guar, ex-chief secretary and IAS officer Shatrughan Singh.

Advertisement

Law Commission Got 46 Lakh Responses on Uniform Civil Code

The Law Commission received nearly 46 lakh responses till July 2023 as the commission appealed to people to give their opinion on the controversial proposed law. On June 14, the Law Commission initiated a fresh consultation process on the Uniform Civil Code by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations on the politically sensitive issue.

Advertisement

"Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said consultation paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject," the panel had said in a 'public notice'.