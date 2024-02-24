Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:01 IST
Breaking: Big Setback For Congress as 55 Leaders Join BJP in Maharashtra
In a huge setback for Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, 55 Congress leaders, including corporators, from Nanded joined BJP.
Digital Desk
- Politics
- 1 min read
55 Congress leaders dump BJP | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Mumbai: In a huge setback for Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, 55 Congress leaders, including former corporators, from Nanded joined BJP. This development takes place days after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan jumped ship from Congress to BJP.
(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited…)
Advertisement
Published February 24th, 2024 at 16:44 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Pistachio Desserts That You Can EnjoyGalleries22 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.