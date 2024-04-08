BREAKING: K Kavitha's Interim Bail Plea on Grounds to Help Son Prepare For Exams Rejected

Advertisement

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: In a big setback, interim bail was denied to BRS MLC K Kavitha who had sought interim relief for helping his son to prepare for his exams. After Kavitha's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi had sought interim relief on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate lawyer, referring to the merits of the case, made scathing allegations and stating how instrumental in trying to coerce and influence the witnesses, including her accountant Butchi Babu in changing his statements. After taking all the arguments into consideration, the Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed Kavitha's petition seeking interim relief, according to our sources.



Kavitha's 16-year-old son's upcoming exam was one of the major grounds for seeking interim bail. However, Kavitha's counsel also argued that she was entitled to certain privileges because she was a woman. However, taking the merits of the severity of the case into consideration, the Special Judge dismissed the petition.



The agency had alleged that Kavitha is a key member of the "South Group", which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. The 46-year-old leader was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters.

She was then sent to seven-day ED custody the next day. Her custodial interrogation was later extended by three days. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday. Kavitha's judicial custody in connection with Delhi Excise Scam case ends on April 9. Kavitha's regular bail plea will be heard on April 20.



(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement