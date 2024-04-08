×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

BREAKING: K Kavitha's Interim Bail Plea on Grounds to Help Son Prepare For Exams Rejected

Delhi Liquor Scam Case: The judicial custody for K Kavitha ends on April 9.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BRS MLC K Kavitha Withdraws Plea Against Her Arrest
BRS MLC K Kavitha | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: In a big setback, interim bail was denied to BRS MLC K Kavitha who had sought interim relief for helping his son to prepare for his exams. After Kavitha's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi had sought interim relief on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate lawyer, referring to the merits of the case, made scathing allegations and stating how instrumental in trying to coerce and influence the witnesses, including her accountant Butchi Babu in changing his statements. After taking all the arguments into consideration, the Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed Kavitha's petition seeking interim relief, according to our sources.

Kavitha's 16-year-old son's upcoming exam was one of the major grounds for seeking interim bail. However, Kavitha's counsel also argued that she was entitled to certain privileges because she was a woman. However, taking the merits of the severity of the case into consideration, the Special Judge dismissed the petition.

The agency had alleged that Kavitha is a key member of the "South Group", which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. The 46-year-old leader was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters.

She was then sent to seven-day ED custody the next day. Her custodial interrogation was later extended by three days. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday. Kavitha's judicial custody in connection with Delhi Excise Scam case ends on April 9. Kavitha's regular bail plea will be heard on April 20.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
Pushpa The Rule

Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser

a few seconds ago
TDP Office in Andhra Pradesh Goes Up in Flames, Party Claims YSRCP's Role

TDP Office Fire

a minute ago
Sensex

Sensex hits record high

3 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Monkey Man BO Collection

4 minutes ago
Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau on AI

5 minutes ago
JSW Ventures investment in MG Motor India

JSW Ventures-MG Motor

7 minutes ago
Triple H and Cody Rhodes

WWE exec give Cody a gift

8 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut in Mandi

Kangana Slams Congress

9 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC centre change

10 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Man Water Slide

10 minutes ago
US Congress

US on data privacy

26 minutes ago
Know Why India’s Space Observatory Will Miss This Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse

28 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes Tears Up

Cody Rhodes Cries

33 minutes ago
BJP Leader on Congress Hoarding: Another Faux Pas by Party Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's MP Rally

Congress Faux Pas

36 minutes ago
CUET UG application edit window closing today

CUET UG application edit

36 minutes ago
BRS MLC K Kavitha Withdraws Plea Against Her Arrest

K Kavitha Denied Bail

44 minutes ago
KL Rahul

KL Rahul on bowlers

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections2 hours ago

  2. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News3 hours ago

  3. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Sex Racket Busted in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Women Rescued

    India News5 hours ago

  5. 'THINK WISELY BCCI': Pakistan player WARNS Indian board over Kohli saga

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo