New Delhi: After the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday issued a fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking him to again join the investigation in a money laundering case, the ED team had reached, Shanti Niketan, the Delhi residence of the Jharkhand CM.

It was reported earlier that Soren had left for Delhi. However, as per sources, Soren is not at his residence at the moment. As per latest updates, security has been beefed up outside Soren's house, while sources have informed that ED team has moved out of Soren's house. As per reports, the ED officials left CM Soren's house with a bag. It is being speculated that ED officials have taken crucial documents with them, which will be studied and inspected further.

Sources indicated that the visit could be linked to his fresh deposition in an alleged land fraud case in which the ED had questioned him at his official residence in Ranchi on January 20. The investigation pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand CM is under the ED scanner for money laundering probe and illegal mining case. Soren was asked to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31 in the land deal scam.

The central agency had earlier asked the Jharkhand CM to join the probe on any date between January 27 and 31 but since there was no official response, it has issued a fresh letter-cum-summons to the 48- year-old politician, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The ED recorded Soren's statement for the first time in the case on January 20 after its investigators went to his official residence in Ranchi. The statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the nearly seven hours the investigators spent at his home.