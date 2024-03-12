×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 18:03 IST

BREAKING | Nayab Saini Sworn-In As Haryana's New CM, 5 Ministers Also Take Oath

Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath as Haryana CM
Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath as Haryana CM | Image: Republic
Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state on Tuesday, March 12, as strongman Manohar Lal Khattar resigned earlier in the day bringing an end to the BJP-JJP coalition. 

Along with Nayab Singh, 5 ministers also took oath on Tuesday. The ones who were sworn-in as ministers in Nayab Saini's cabinet include 4 BJP leaders- Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Moolchand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal and Banwari Lal while one independent MLA- Ranjit Singh was also sworn-in in the presence of Khattar. 

Nayab Saini took blessings of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar ahead of the swearing-in ceremony 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nayab Saini for taking oath as the chief minister of Haryana. “Congratulations to Shri Nayab Saini Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana. Wishing him and his team of Ministers the very best for their efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Haryana,” said PM Modi in a post on X. 

 

Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Speculations are rife that the BJP may field Manohar Khattar from Karnal seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

In the 90-member Haryana assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs, Congress 30 and JJP 10. Seven are Independents, while there is one MLA each from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP).

Who is Nayab Saini? 

Nayab Saini, 54, a low profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks in the party and was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP's legislature group at a meeting. Saini would be replacing BJP strongman Khattar whose second term as CM of Haryana was going to end in October

Nayab Saini is the sitting BJP MP from Kurukshetra and hails from the OBC community. In October last year, Saini was elevated as the Haryana unit BJP chief in place of Om Prakash Dhankar. Rising through the ranks, Saini was elected as the Narayangarh MLA in 2014. He has also served as a minister in the state cabinet. 

In the 2019 LS polls, Saini had defeated his nearest rival, Congress' Nirmal Singh from the Kurukshetra seat, by a margin of 3,84,591 votes. Saini, who was a minister in the Khattar cabinet, was fielded in 2019 from Kurukshetra seat after sitting MP R K Saini rebelled.

Rift Between BJP-JJP 

The decision of Manohar Khattar resigning along with his entire cabinet comes amid developing cracks in the BJP-JJP alliance. The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 polls and was planning to repeat the same, while the JJP was demanding two seats- Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh as it enjoys support in the pockets. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

