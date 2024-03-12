BREAKING | Nayab Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM

Advertisement

Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state on Tuesday, March 12, as strongman Manohar Lal Khattar resigned earlier in the day bringing an end to the BJP-JJP coalition.

Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Speculations are rife that the BJP may field Manohar Khattar from Karnal seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the 90-member Haryana assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs, Congress 30 and JJP 10. Seven are Independents, while there is one MLA each from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP).

Who is Nayab Saini?

Nayab Saini, 54, a low profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks in the party and was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP's legislature group at a meeting. Saini would be replacing BJP strongman Khattar whose second term as CM of Haryana was going to end in October

Nayab Saini is the sitting BJP MP from Kurukshetra and hails from the OBC community. In October last year, Saini was elevated as the Haryana unit BJP chief in place of Om Prakash Dhankar. Rising through the ranks, Saini was elected as the Narayangarh MLA in 2014. He has also served as a minister in the state cabinet.

In the 2019 LS polls, Saini had defeated his nearest rival, Congress' Nirmal Singh from the Kurukshetra seat, by a margin of 3,84,591 votes. Saini, who was a minister in the Khattar cabinet, was fielded in 2019 from Kurukshetra seat after sitting MP R K Saini rebelled.

Rift Between BJP-JJP

The decision of Manohar Khattar resigning along with his entire cabinet comes amid developing cracks in the BJP-JJP alliance. The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 polls and was planning to repeat the same, while the JJP was demanding two seats- Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh as it enjoys support in the pockets.