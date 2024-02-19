English
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 02:06 IST

Piyush Goyal Reveals 'Out-Of-The-Box', 'Innovative' Idea After Talks With Farmers Amid Protests

Piyush Goyal stated that the Cotton Corporation of India will enter a 5-year legal agreement with farmers to buy the crop.

Digital Desk
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda following talks with Farm Union leaders
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda following talks with Farm Union leaders | Image:ANI
Chandigarh: In a big breakthrough in the talks between the Government and the Farmers' Union, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday stated that the Cotton Corporation of India will enter a 5-year legal agreement with farmers to buy the crop. “During the meeting, the farmers stressed the need for crop diversification amid the depleting water table”, said Goyal.

Following his meeting with Farmer’s Union Goyal said, "We have together proposed a very innovative, out-of-the-box idea...The govt promoted cooperative societies like NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) will form a contract for the next 5 years and buy products from the farmers on MSP. There will be no limit on the quantity..."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was also present at the meeting, said, "The discussions went on for five hours. I talked about the benefits for Punjab. We had asked for an MSP guarantee on the purchase of pulses, which was discussed today."
 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 02:06 IST

