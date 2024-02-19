Advertisement

Chandigarh: In a big breakthrough in the talks between the Government and the Farmers' Union, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday stated that the Cotton Corporation of India will enter a 5-year legal agreement with farmers to buy the crop. “During the meeting, the farmers stressed the need for crop diversification amid the depleting water table”, said Goyal.

Following his meeting with Farmer’s Union Goyal said, "We have together proposed a very innovative, out-of-the-box idea...The govt promoted cooperative societies like NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) will form a contract for the next 5 years and buy products from the farmers on MSP. There will be no limit on the quantity..."

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "The farmers' union will tell us their decision by morning. We will also have discussions with NCCF and NAFED after returning to Delhi..." pic.twitter.com/rSzqom0bMq — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was also present at the meeting, said, "The discussions went on for five hours. I talked about the benefits for Punjab. We had asked for an MSP guarantee on the purchase of pulses, which was discussed today."

