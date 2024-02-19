Advertisement

Chandigarh: In a big breakthrough in talks with the Centre, the farmer representatives on Tuesday said that the decision on February 21 'Delhi Chalo' march will be taken after thorough consultations with several experts and forums following Government's proposal on MSP. After the meeting concluded, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated that several government bodies, including the Cotton Corporation of India, will enter into a 5-year legal agreement with farmers to buy the crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP). According to our sources, the Government offered MSP for 5 years on 5 new crops, including corn, three cereals and cotton.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher says, "...We will have a discussion on the proposal by the govt and take opinions on it...The decision will be taken by today morning, evening or the day after...The ministers… pic.twitter.com/9BCm8efWln — ANI (@ANI)

Delhi Chalo March: Modi Govt's “Out-Of-The-Box” Plan on MSP Sends Farmers Into A Huddle

Following his meeting with Farmer’s Union, Goyal said, "We have together proposed a very innovative, out-of-the-box idea...The govt promoted cooperative societies like NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) will form a contract for the next 5 years and buy products from the farmers on MSP. There will be no limit on the quantity...".



“During the meeting, the farmers stressed the need for crop diversification amid the depleting water table”, Goyal further added.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "The farmers' union will tell us their decision by morning. We will also have discussions with NCCF and NAFED after returning to Delhi..." pic.twitter.com/rSzqom0bMq — ANI (@ANI)

Fate Of Delhi Chalo March To Be Decided After Consulting With Experts On Govt Proposals: Farmers

Assuring that the farmers would be looking into the Centre's proposals on MSP, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher says, "...We will have a discussion on the proposal by the govt and take opinions on it...The decision will be taken by today morning, evening or the day after...The ministers said that they will have discussions on the other demands after returning to Delhi...The discussions will be held on Feb 19-20 and the 'Delhi Chalo' march scheduled for Feb 21 will be decided based on the discussions...Together (govt and the farmers' union) we will try to find a solution to the issues."

The legal guarantee for MSP remains a contentious issue as the farmers have asked the formula to be set along the lines of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. As per the Commission's guidelines, the formula accounts for 50% over the weighted cost of production as against 1.5 times the government currently provides over the inputs costs to the farmers as MSP.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was also present at the meeting, said, "The discussions went on for five hours. I talked about the benefits for Punjab. We had asked for an MSP guarantee on the purchase of pulses, which was discussed today."



(With inputs from Amandeep Dixit and agencies)

