Updated February 19th, 2024 at 10:20 IST
BREAKING: Swami Prasad Maurya To Quit Samajwadi Party
Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar
- Politics
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Lucknow: Controversial leader Swami Prasad Maurya is all set to leave Samajwadi Party after resigning from the national general secretary post, sources said on Sunday, February 19. Swami Prasad Maurya is in contact with his followers and may announce his own party soon.
Swami Prasad Maurya had taken the decision to quit the party over delay in reply by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Marya had resigned from the general secretary post on February 13, claiming that now its on the party chief to decide. Maurya had then claimed that he would continue working to strengthen Samajwadi Party without any post.
Advertisement
However, latest reports suggest that Swami Prasad Maurya is gearing up to launch his own party.
Maurya is a sitting member of the state legislative council from the Samajwadi Party. Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar.
Advertisement
He made derogatory statements about the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.
Advertisement
Published February 19th, 2024 at 10:20 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
LeBron James still committed to Paris OlympicsSports 8 minutes ago
Jay Shah raises 'SEVERE' JUDGEMNENT call on cricketersSports 12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.