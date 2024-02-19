BREAKING: Swami Prasad Maurya To Quit Samajwadi Party

Advertisement

Lucknow: Controversial leader Swami Prasad Maurya is all set to leave Samajwadi Party after resigning from the national general secretary post, sources said on Sunday, February 19. Swami Prasad Maurya is in contact with his followers and may announce his own party soon.

Swami Prasad Maurya had taken the decision to quit the party over delay in reply by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Marya had resigned from the general secretary post on February 13, claiming that now its on the party chief to decide. Maurya had then claimed that he would continue working to strengthen Samajwadi Party without any post.

However, latest reports suggest that Swami Prasad Maurya is gearing up to launch his own party.

Maurya is a sitting member of the state legislative council from the Samajwadi Party. Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar.

He made derogatory statements about the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.