Updated February 10th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest Ahead of Bihar Floor Test

In a shocking development, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has put all MLCs and MLAs under house arrest in 5 Desh Ratan Marg.

Digital Desk
tejashwi yadav
Tejashwi Yadav | Image:grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: In a shocking development, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has put all MLCs and MLAs under house arrest ahead of the February 12 Trust Vote in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, as per reports. Fearing poaching attempts ahead of the Floor Test, Tejashwi has kept all JDU legislators inside his 5 Desh Ratan Marg, which is his official residence, if reports are to believed. According to reports, Tejashwi has barred any lawmaker from leaving his residence without his permission. The Floor Test was necessitated as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke away from the Mahagathbandhan and formed a new government with NDA.

During the team meeting, Tejashwi had allegedly asked all his MLAs and MLCs to stay together ahead of the polls. The luggage of RJD MLAs were all brought to Tejashwi's residence. Talking to Republic, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra claimed, "CM Nitish Kumar does not have majority. He will dissolve the Assembly. Asking other MLAs not to fall into NDA's trap, Virendra said, “Efforts are being made to end the legislature 20 months back. We have majority figures.”

 Nitish Kumar had on January 28 taken oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

The newly formed NDA government will seek the trust vote on February 12, when the assembly's budget session commences. It has a majority with 128 members supporting the BJP-JD(U) combine. The magic figure for the majority is 122 in the 243-member Bihar assembly. After the exit of JD(U), the strength of the 'Mahagathbandhan' has been reduced to 114. The RJD and the Congress are part of the opposition alliance. One member of AIMIM is not supporting the alliance. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 10th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

