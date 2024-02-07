Officially Join Congress: KTR Attacks Telangana Governor Soundararajan After Her R-Day Speech

Advertisement

Secunderabad: After the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed the previous K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government during her Republic Day speech on Friday, January 26, BRS leader and son of KCR, KT Rama Rao said that the Governor’s speech reflected that she was speaking for the Congress party.

KT Rama Rao said that he was earlier under the impression that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rao said that the choice of words by teh Governor for her speech at Raj Bhavan were appalling. Attacking the Governor, Rao said that she should “officially join the Congress party.

“I was under the impression that the Governor is a BJP 'Karyakarta,' it now seems like she (Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan) has joined the Congress Party. I believe she should officially join the Congress party and openly display her affection towards it, just as she did this morning. The kind of speech, the choice of words, and the nonsensical content that emerged from the Raj Bhavan this morning are truly appalling and reprehensible.”

During her speech, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that people have put an end to the 10-year dictatorial government in the state run against constitutional spirit. She said this after unfurling the flag at the Parade ground in Secunderabad in presence of newly-elected Chief Minister M Revanth Reddy.

“The Constitution also provided the people with opportunity to terminate the governments ruling against the Constitutional spirit. The Telangana society has put an end to the 10-year dictatorial government run against the constitutional spirit in the recently held elections. The people’s govt has been formed in Telangana. The people's mandate declared the arrogance and autocracy have no place in the Telangana State,” the Telangana governor said during Republic Day celebrations.

She added that the BRS government was not accessible to the common people as people were in chaos for their grievances. "We all witnessed that there was no government mechanism that existed to wipe out poor man's tears. Today, a democratic government (of Congress) is ruling Telangana.”

