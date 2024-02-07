English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:01 IST

Budget 2024: Here's How You Can Download FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

Budget 2024: Today, FM Sitharaman will be presenting India's Interim Budget. Here's how you can download the Budget 2024 Speech.

Digital Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Budget 2024 Speech Download: Today is D-day when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present India's Interim Budget at 11 am. The final budget will be presented later in July after the general elections. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's last budget before elections.

The finance minister has reached the Finance Ministry and will shortly present the interim budget. An interim budget is technically a vote on account as it seeks Parliament's approval for a grant in advance to meet the Central government's expenditure.

Advertisement

A video shared by a news agency showed Sitharaman accompanied by her team before she presented the budget.

Sitharaman becomes the second Finance Minster to have presented the budget 6 times in a row.

How to Download Budget Speech:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech will be live broadcast on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan.

Furthermore, the speech delivered by the finance minister can be downloaded from the India Budget website.

Advertisement

Moreover, interested people can also access the interim Budget 2024 in a 'paperless form' via the Union Budget Mobile App.

The bilingual app can be accessed in both Hindi and English language on Android and iOS.  

Advertisement

This Government of India app will provide you with all essential Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, and the Finance Bill as mandated by the Indian Constitution.

Furthermore, budget documents will be promptly available on the Mobile App following the conclusion of the Budget Speech 2024. 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 10:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

BudgetNirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  2. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel35 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News38 minutes ago

  4. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education39 minutes ago

  5. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement