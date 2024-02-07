Budget 2024: Here's How You Can Download FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

Advertisement

Budget 2024 Speech Download: Today is D-day when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present India's Interim Budget at 11 am. The final budget will be presented later in July after the general elections. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's last budget before elections.

The finance minister has reached the Finance Ministry and will shortly present the interim budget. An interim budget is technically a vote on account as it seeks Parliament's approval for a grant in advance to meet the Central government's expenditure.

A video shared by a news agency showed Sitharaman accompanied by her team before she presented the budget.

Sitharaman becomes the second Finance Minster to have presented the budget 6 times in a row.

How to Download Budget Speech:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech will be live broadcast on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan.

Furthermore, the speech delivered by the finance minister can be downloaded from the India Budget website.

Moreover, interested people can also access the interim Budget 2024 in a 'paperless form' via the Union Budget Mobile App.

The bilingual app can be accessed in both Hindi and English language on Android and iOS.

This Government of India app will provide you with all essential Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, and the Finance Bill as mandated by the Indian Constitution.

Furthermore, budget documents will be promptly available on the Mobile App following the conclusion of the Budget Speech 2024.