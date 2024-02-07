Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, in Parliament on February 1. Nirmala Sitharaman began her budget speech at 11am. The Budget speeches presented by Finance Ministers since Independence can be accessed with a few simple steps.

Visit the official webpage of IndiaBudget at indiabudget.gov.in.

Click on Budget Speeches (on the right-hand side of the screen).

A new page will appear on the screen, where you will get access to all the budget speeches since 1947.

Click on any Budget Speech which you want to download as PDF.

