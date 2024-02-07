English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Budget 2024 Online: How to Download FULL PDF - Direct Link, Step-by-Step Guide Here

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her budget speech at 11am

Digital Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her budget speech at 11am. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, in Parliament on February 1. Nirmala Sitharaman began her budget speech at 11am. The Budget speeches presented by Finance Ministers since Independence can be accessed with a few simple steps. 

Steps to download Nirmala Sitharaman's speech:

  • Visit the official webpage of IndiaBudget at indiabudget.gov.in.
  • Click on Budget Speeches (on the right-hand side of the screen).
  • A new page will appear on the screen, where you will get access to all the budget speeches since 1947.
  • Click on any Budget Speech which you want to download as PDF.
     
Published February 1st, 2024 at 11:23 IST

