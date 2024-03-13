Nayab Singh Saini elected as legislative party leader and was sworn-in as the new CM of Haryana | Image: Republic

Haryana Number Game: Amid a swift change of guards under the observation of Union Minister Arjun Munda and Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Haryana BJP President and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini was sworn-in as the chief minister of the state on Tuesday, along with 5 MLAs. The political turmoil in Haryana is said to be a result of collapse of BJP-JJP alliance. With just 41 BJP MLAs, Nayab Saini has claimed the support of 48, so the question remains if Nayab Saini will be able to prove majority on the floor of Haryana assembly.

How Numbers Stack Up in Haryana Assembly?

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 members. However, a government needs support of 46 MLAs to prove majority in the house. Apart from the BJP, Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has 10 MLAs.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.

If sources are to be believed, although 46 MLAs needed for majority, the BJP is comfortably placed even if it will not have JJP support as the Nayab Singh Saini's government enjoys support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.

Nayab Saini Claims Support of 48 MLAs

Nayab Saini said that he has presented a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, seeking an assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority. "We gave a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the governor,” said Saini.

"We have urged the governor to convene the assembly session tomorrow when we will prove our majority on the floor of the House," Saini told reporters after holding a meeting of his cabinet post the swearing-in ceremony.

