Car, Cows, Flat in Delhi: Inside Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's BIG Empire

Patna: From Rs 75 lakh in 2022 to Rs 1.64 crore in 2023, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has seen a mercurial rise in the value of his assets, which accounts for a substantial rise of over 118.67 per cent. The information came to light following Kumar's public disclosure of the updated value of assets towards the end of 2023, which is also available on the Cabinet Secretariat Department's website.

Nitish has Rs 22,552 in cash and has deposits amounting to Rs 49,202 across several bank accounts. Additionally, he owns a Ford Ecosport car valued at Rs 11.32 lakh, two gold rings and a silver ring collectively valued at Rs 1.28 lakh. Among other movable assets, Nitish Kumar possesses 13 cows and 10 calves worth Rs 1.45 lakh. He also owns a treadmill, a gym cycle, and a microwave oven.

Nitish also owns a swanky apartment in New Delhi's Dwarka, which he acquired for Rs 13.78 lakh in 2004. The property is currently valued at Rs 1.48 crore. Kumar's wealth has more than doubled since 2022, owing to the 100% surge in the valuation of his immovable property. With transparency in mind, Nitish Kumar government had made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities annually, with the deadline set on the last day of each calendar year.