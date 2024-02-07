Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

Car, Cows, Flat in Delhi: Inside Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's BIG Empire

Kumar's wealth has more than doubled since 2022, owing to the 100% surge in the valuation of his immovable property.

Digital Desk
Nitish Kumar's list of assets
Nitish Kumar's list of assets | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: From Rs 75 lakh in 2022 to Rs 1.64 crore in 2023, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has seen a mercurial rise in the value of his assets, which accounts for a substantial rise of over 118.67 per cent. The information came to light following Kumar's public disclosure of the updated value of assets towards the end of 2023, which is also available on the Cabinet Secretariat Department's website.

Nitish has Rs 22,552 in cash and has deposits amounting to Rs 49,202 across several bank accounts. Additionally, he owns a Ford Ecosport car valued at Rs 11.32 lakh, two gold rings and a silver ring collectively valued at Rs 1.28 lakh. Among other movable assets, Nitish Kumar possesses 13 cows and 10 calves worth Rs 1.45 lakh. He also owns a treadmill, a gym cycle, and a microwave oven.

Advertisement

Nitish also owns a swanky apartment in New Delhi's Dwarka, which he acquired for Rs 13.78 lakh in 2004. The property is currently valued at Rs 1.48 crore. Kumar's wealth has more than doubled since 2022, owing to the 100% surge in the valuation of his immovable property. With transparency in mind, Nitish Kumar government had made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities annually, with the deadline set on the last day of each calendar year.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J&K Police Thwart Human Trafficking Attempt: 2 Bangladeshi Girls Rescued

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Nitish Kumar-led NDA Govt in Bihar Will Win Trust Vote: Minister

    Politics News18 minutes ago

  3. Disturbing Video: Brutal Attack On Indian Student In US Captured On CCTV

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement