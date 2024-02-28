Advertisement

Himachal Congress Crisis: As the Congress government is facing unprecedented crisis following the debacle in the Rajya Sabha polls, reports sources say that the Congress may may replace sitting chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in order to keep the flock together. However, as per latest updates Sukhvinder Sukhu has agreed to resign.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spoke to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and suggested names of the chief minister who could take over from him. Kharge has earlier appointed senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the six MLAs, who are learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.

Names Suggested by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu- Harshwardhan Chauhan, Rohit Thakur and Jagat Singh Negi. However, sources suggest that Vikramaditya Sigh, Mukesh Agnihotri and Rajendra Singh Rana may stake claim.

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 legislators. The remaining three seats are held by independents.