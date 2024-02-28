Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Change of Guard in Himachal? 6 Contenders in The Race for CM | List of Frontrunners

As Sukhvinder Sukhu has agreed to resign from the post, the Congress party has a new challenge of bringing back the rebel MLAs to its fold and picking new CM

Apoorva Shukla
Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | Image:PTI/ File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Himachal Congress Crisis: As the Congress government is facing unprecedented crisis following the debacle in the Rajya Sabha polls, reports sources say that the Congress may may replace sitting chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in order to keep the flock together. However, as per latest updates Sukhvinder Sukhu has agreed to resign. 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spoke to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and suggested names of the chief minister who could take over from him. Kharge has earlier appointed senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the six MLAs, who are learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.

Advertisement

Names Suggested by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu- Harshwardhan Chauhan, Rohit Thakur and Jagat Singh Negi. However, sources suggest that Vikramaditya Sigh, Mukesh Agnihotri and Rajendra Singh Rana may stake claim. 

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 legislators. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

12 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

12 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

12 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

12 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

12 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

12 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

16 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

19 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

21 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

21 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

21 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

21 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Zee drops 5% despite firm announcing independent probe

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Behind The Scenes: What Went Wrong For Congress in Himachal | Explained

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Nikki Haley says it is Possible That The GOP has Shifted Towards Trump

    World7 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru Women's Post on X To Find A Flatmate Gone Viral

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. Just Eat Takeaway forecasts nearly 40% increase in 2024 core profit

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo