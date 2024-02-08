Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday claimed that Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has been issued a show-cause notice by the grand old party over his “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more popular than Rahul Gandhi” remark.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress calls itself democratic but it is the ‘democracy-Mukt party.’

"Congress claims that it is a very democratic party and that it is making the INDI alliance to save democracy in the country. But the Congress itself is a democracy-Mukt and that has been proven that it is so intolerant event to the truth said by its own leaders. When Karti Chidambaram said PM Modi is more popular than Rahul and there's nothing wrong in this statement. It has been proven in the last set of elections. It has been proven in the last 40 Assembly elections and two Lok Sabha elections, which Rahul Gandhi has lost," the BJP leader said.

He added, "The Congress party showing its streak of emergency mindset and intolerant mindset, issued a show-cause notice, to Karthi Chidambaram. Perhaps it is so insecure that just before the so-called Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will perhaps be as flop as the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra."The BJP leader said that the no-confidence against the Wayanad MP is growing within the Congress.

"They have now questioned Karthi Chidambaram as to why he is speaking the truth. Clearly, the Avishvaas (no confidence) in Rahul continues to grow. Just recently Digvijaya Singh's brother Laxman Singh said why are you highlighting Rahul Gandhi, he is only an MP. Then we have seen Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party both saying that we do not have faith in Rahul, the INDI alliance's face (for Prime ministerial candidate) should be Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress president). It is now not only the Janata (public) or the ally partners, it is the Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh's brother and P Chidambaram's son who are also passing this no-confidence motion against Rahul Gandhi," Poonawala said.

Stepping up the offensive, the BJP leader said that the Congress leader should himself abort the Nyay Yatra and he should perhaps start the ‘INDI Jodo or Congress Jodo Yatra.’ “So that all the partners of the bloc and Congress can be united and speak in unison,” he said.

Meanwhile, as per sources, KR Ramasamy, chief of the Tamil Nadu Congress disciplinary committee has sent a notice to party MP Karti Chidambaram over his alleged remarks on Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.