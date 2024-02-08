Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Chidambaram's Son Gets Congress Notice for 'PM More Popular Than Rahul' Remarks, Claims BJP

BJP claimed that Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has been issued a show-cause notice by his party over 'PM Modi' remark.

Ronit Singh
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Chinese visa case on Tuesday
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram | Image:PTI/File photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday claimed that Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has been issued a show-cause notice by the grand old party over his “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more popular than Rahul Gandhi” remark. 

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress calls itself democratic but it is the ‘democracy-Mukt party.’ 

Advertisement

"Congress claims that it is a very democratic party and that it is making the INDI alliance to save democracy in the country. But the Congress itself is a democracy-Mukt and that has been proven that it is so intolerant event to the truth said by its own leaders. When Karti Chidambaram said PM Modi is more popular than Rahul and there's nothing wrong in this statement. It has been proven in the last set of elections. It has been proven in the last 40 Assembly elections and two Lok Sabha elections, which Rahul Gandhi has lost," the BJP leader said. 

He added, "The Congress party showing its streak of emergency mindset and intolerant mindset, issued a show-cause notice, to Karthi Chidambaram. Perhaps it is so insecure that just before the so-called Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will perhaps be as flop as the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra."The BJP leader said that the no-confidence against the Wayanad MP is growing within the Congress.

Advertisement

"They have now questioned Karthi Chidambaram as to why he is speaking the truth. Clearly, the Avishvaas (no confidence) in Rahul continues to grow. Just recently Digvijaya Singh's brother Laxman Singh said why are you highlighting Rahul Gandhi, he is only an MP. Then we have seen Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party both saying that we do not have faith in Rahul, the INDI alliance's face (for Prime ministerial candidate) should be Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress president). It is now not only the Janata (public) or the ally partners, it is the Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh's brother and P Chidambaram's son who are also passing this no-confidence motion against Rahul Gandhi," Poonawala said.

Stepping up the offensive, the BJP leader said that the Congress leader should himself abort the Nyay Yatra and he should perhaps start the ‘INDI Jodo or Congress Jodo Yatra.’ “So that all the partners of the bloc and Congress can be united and speak in unison,” he said.  

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as per sources, KR Ramasamy, chief of the Tamil Nadu Congress disciplinary committee has sent a notice to party MP Karti Chidambaram over his alleged remarks on Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement