CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: Miya Not A Derogatory Term, Two Opposition MLAs Back CM

Guwahati: In a fiery debate at the Assam Legislative Assembly on the Governor's speech on Thursday, the Assam Chief Minister said that for once let us make it straight that ‘Miya’ is not a derogatory term and immigrant Muslims like to be addressed as Miya. It led to a difference of opinions being placed in the Assembly by many Muslim legislators.

“In Assam, the word Miya has a supportive definition. The immigrant Muslims of Assam don't dislike when they are referred to as Miya and feel honoured,” the Chief Minister said adding that a section of national media should understand it as otherwise they think that he is sparking a controversy.

Congress MLA Rashid Mandal objected to the statement of the Chief Minister and said that a statement by one MLA cannot be taken as the view of the community. “It is the personal statement of Sherman Ali, he has not been entrusted to represent the entire community,” Mandal said.

Sherman Ali, MLA from the Congress, who has been put under suspension by the party, has been openly identifying himself as Miya.

To the statement of the Chief Minister on the floor of the house, AIUDF MLA, whom the Chief Minister too named Sherman Ali, backed the Chief Minister, as the entire treasury bench and the press gallery broke out in laughter as the MLAs argued over their difference of opinion on the term.

“You cannot identify Miyas without a discussion in the house,” Mandal said to which the Chief Minister replied that there is no AASU in Mandal’s constituency, otherwise a Jatiya Abhibartan (National Conclave) could have been called.

Ashraful Hussain of the AIUDF said, “I like to identify myself as Miya. It is an individual choice as to how we want to be identified.”

“Respected MLA Ashraful has said he doesn't have any problem if he is referred to as Miya. He has people in his house who write Miya Poetry. What I want to say is you can write Miya poetry, but just don't deface the Assamese language,” the Chief Minister said.

