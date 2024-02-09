English
Commonwealth To G20: Sitharaman Accuses Congress of Prioritising Family Over Country's Economy

Initiating the debate on the 'White Paper on Indian Economy', Nirmala Sitharaman said that scams which happed during UPA era brought bad name to the country.

Apoorva Shukla
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:Sansad TV
  • 2 min read
White Paper in Parliament: Drawing comparisons between the Commonwealth Games held during the UPA era and the G20 leaders' summit, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Congress party as she presented the white paper on the floor of Lok Sabha of Friday, February 9. The Modi Government announced ‘White Paper’ to highlight the shortcomings of the Congress-led UPA government during 2004-2014. 

Initiating the debate on the 'White Paper on Indian Economy and its impact on the lives of people of India,' Sitharaman said the Common Wealth Games (CWG), held during the UPA regime, brought "bad name" to the country, but India's G20 presidency under the Narendra Modi government earned India global respect.

“What happened after 2008 when there was a global financial crisis and what happened post-COVID shows clearly that if the intent of the government is sincere results will be good,” said Sitharaman in the Parliament. 

First Family First: Sitharaman Slams Congress 

Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Congress government of economic mismanagement during the 2008 global financial crisis, saying the Congress put the "first family first" and brought the economy down to 'fragile five.' 

“The comparison shown in this 'White Paper' clearly says how if the government handles it with true sincerity, transparency and putting the nation first, the results are there for everybody to see. When you don't put the nation first, when you put your first family first, and when you have other consideration than transparency, the results are out there for you to see,” said Sitharaman. 

White Paper- Statement of Responsibility 

Sitharaman said the Modi government worked with sincerity and pulled the economy out of 'fragile five' and sent it to top five globally. It is now on the verge of becoming one of the top three global economies, she said. She called the ‘White Paper’- a statement of responsibility. 

If you have the courage, you should not interrupt my speech and instead give a reply, Sitharaman said to the Congress leaders interrupting her during her address in the Parliament. 

