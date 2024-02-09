Advertisement

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress member Baba Siddique is all set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), it has been confirmed. Baba Siddique had resigned from the Congress on Thursday, decades of being with the Grand Old Party. The former Congressman will join the NCP - Ajit Pawar faction on February 10.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar confirmed the development this morning, saying, “Baba Siddique will join NCP on the evening of 10th Feb and on 11th Feb some more will join the party.”

Baba Siddique said in a post on X announcing his resignation, “I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey.”

The Election Commission of India recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real National Congress Party (NCP), with the original party founder and chief Sharad Pawar objecting to the order.

Apart from Baba Siddique, it was rumoured that his son Zeeshan Siddique will also become a part of NCP. However, it is not clear yet if Zeeshan, who remains a Congress MLA, will join the NCP or not.