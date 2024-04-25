Advertisement

Hyderabad: Addressing a rally in Telangana's Siddipet on Thursday, Union Home Minster Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress alleging that the ruling party has made the southern state 'Delhi's ATM', within a short period after coming to power. Shah is currently in Telangana to show support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency M Raghunandan Rao.

“In such a short time, Congress party has made Telangana 'Delhi's ATM'. Congress party is not investigating the corruption of TRS (BRS), whether it is Kaleshwaram (project) or land scam. BRS and the Congress party, both are in cahoots," he said

"You make Modi ji PM for third term, Narendra Modi ji will liberate Telangana from this corruption," the Home Minister added.

Congress assumed power in Telangana in December last year after its victory in the Legislative Assembly elections.

Claiming that the Telangana people are with Modi this time, Shah said the people of the state have decided to make BJP victorious in every seat.

Telangana's comprehensive development can happen only if a BJP government is formed at the Centre, he asserted.

(Inputs From PTI)