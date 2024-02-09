Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled ‘Black Paper’ on Thursday, February 8, in response to BJP-led central government's announcement of ‘White Paper’. Mallikarjun Kharge said that the black paper highlights the ‘failures of Modi government in the last 10 years’.

The release of the ‘black paper’ titled ‘10 Saal Anyay Kaal’ by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge comes ahead of the government’s tabling in Parliament of a ‘white paper’ on the “mismanagement” of the economy prior to 2014 with an aim to draw lessons.

Advertisement

The 'black paper' highlights issues such as “unemployment, price rise, farmers' distress, failure to carry out a caste census and injustice to women,” said Kharge. Kharge alleged step-motherly treatment by the central government to the Opposition ruled states in disbursal of funds.

Accusing the BJP of launching ‘Operation Lotus in several states’, Kharge said, "There is a danger to democracy in the country. In last 10 years, 411 MLAs were taken on their by the BJP. They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy."

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "It was Modi's guarantee to provide 2 crore jobs and ensure MSP to farmers and now the prime minister should say he could not do it a but instead he has come up with new guarantees"

Advertisement