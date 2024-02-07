‘Entire nation is hung up on Ram Mandir,’ Congress' Sam Pitroda shocker

Advertisement

Delhi: As India gears up for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Sam Pitroda has questioned if the issue of Ram Mandir is a real one. Sam Pitroda said that when an entire nation is involved in the Ram Mandir, it bothers him, suggesting that the actual conversation around the country should be on other topics.

Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda asserted that much importance is being given to the Ram Mandir ceremony, adding that there is an attempt to nationalise the religion.

“And when the entire nation is hung up on Ram Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi. It really upsets me and bothers me...Religion is something very personal. Don't nationalize it. Don't use it for political gains. A Prime Minister is spending time in temples all the time. It bothers me. I would rather have him go to schools, libraries and scientific institutions and not visit lots of temples,” said Pitroda while speaking to ANI.

"I have no problem with any religion. It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can't make that the main platform. 40 per cent of the people vote for BJP, and 60 per cent of the people do not vote for BJP. He is everybody's Prime Minister and not a party's Prime Minister and that's the message the people of India want him to have,” Pitroda added.

Rahul Gandhi is an intelligent man: Pitroda

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's blue-eyed boy, Sam Pitroda, praised Rahul Gandhi calling him intelligent and qualified man. "Rahul Gandhi is a young, educated leader with a political DNA. He is very intelligent. But in India, a politician is considered good when he is manipulative. An honest politician is considered naive in India. According to me, Rahul Gandhi is very qualified. He may have a different style which we all have," Sam Pitroda said.

On the question of making anti-India remarks on foreign soil, Sam defended Rahul Gandhi. "When abroad we don't criticise India, we criticise Indian government. Don't create confusion between these two different things. India is important to the world. We have all the right to discuss about our country on a global platform," said Pitroda who accompanied Rahul Gandhi during his recent US trip.

(With ANI inputs)