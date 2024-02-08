Advertisement

New Delhi: During her speech in the ongoing Budget Session in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she plans to commission a white paper, highlighting the country’s “poor economic condition” under the Congress-led UPA government, comparing it with the country’s economic health under the Narendra Modi government. According to the Finance Minister, the white paper will underscore the performance of the economy over the 10 years of the Narendra Modi government compared to the 10 of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

According to reports, the Congress is now planning to counter the move made by PM Modi-led central government, by introducing a ‘black paper’ ahead of Centre's commission of ‘white paper’. The 'black paper' aims to counter Modi government's 10 years in response to the 'white paper' set to be brought by the central government against UPA government's performance during their 10-year term.

As per sources, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to table the said 'black paper'. Sources also said that Congress will mark Black Day in Parliament and will come dressed in black.