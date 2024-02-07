Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a move that left the Karnataka government seemingly relieved, 34 MLAs from the ruling party were recently appointed as heads of boards and corporations. However, this decision has sparked discontent among Congress workers who are now urging the government to promptly announce appointments, emphasizing the crucial role they play in strengthening the party. The initial list, which granted cabinet rank and a two-year term to the appointed MLAs, has been subject to multiple revisions over the past four to five months.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had previously assured that honest and loyal party workers would be justly rewarded, and their list of appointments would be announced simultaneously. The delay in recognizing the contributions of party workers has come as a shock to many, leading to expressions of unhappiness. A Congress worker, speaking anonymously to Republic, highlighted the perceived neglect and criticized the government for prioritizing MLAs over grassroots party contributors. The worker warned of potential consequences if the party continues to overlook their dedication, especially in the lead-up to parliamentary elections."

Advertisement

Turncoats get plum posts!

Though the list appears to be balanced, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has an upper hand looking at the names. Party members, Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar's supporters have been given a chance. It has a large number of MLAs supporting Siddaramaiah. Shivalingegowda and SR Srinivas who switched aides from the JDS to Congress during the elections have got a chance.

Advertisement

The displeasure of ministerial aspirants

Sources speaking to Republic said "Three to four MLAs, who were aspiring for ministerial berths, are refusing to accept the corporation post. Some of the MLAs, who had been insisting on ministerial berths due to various reasons, including seniority, are reluctant to accept the post as they are doubtful of getting ministerial berths if they accept the post of chairman of the corporation or board."

Advertisement

Congress tries to balance out caste equations!

This time around 4 former ministers and 8 turncoats have been named in the list as heads of boards and corporations. 5 names on the list were contenders for ministerial berths.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the caste split is as follows Lingayat- 9

Vokkaliga- 7

ST- 6

SC - 4

OBC - 6 (Kuruba 3, Uppara 1, Idiga 1, Mogaveera - 1)

Muslims - 2

Meanwhile, those who have been appointed for the posts of Chairman of the Corporation and Board, get a cabinet rank, they will get a monthly salary of Rs 60,000 and Rs 1.50 lakh as house rent and annual hospitality allowance is Rs 4.50 lakh. Also, a trip within the state will cost Rs 2,500 per day, while the fuel allowance will be Rs 40 per Km will have to be borne by the government. They will also get a government vehicle and six personnel as staff can also be used.

Advertisement

A senior Congress leader speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity about the delay in the appointment of party workers said "The list of workers being accommodated in corporations and boards has almost been finalised. The CM has decided to issue an order to bring clarity on the inclusion of leaders from the Kalaburagi region who joined in the last phase. Some of the names recommended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge were public, so there is a fear that dropping the name will send a different message. The list is likely to be finalised in the next week and another list is likely to be announced."