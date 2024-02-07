Advertisement

Bengaluru: When the BJP government dismantled the anti corruption bureau (ACB) and the Lokayukta was given complete powers once again, it was expected that corruption cases will come down drastically and convictions will increase but the stats say a sorry story. The rate of conviction and punishment for corrupt officials who fell into the Lokayukta's trap is not increasing. The raids were conducted at the residences and offices of corrupt government officials and huge amount of cash, jewellery and illegal assets worth crores of rupees were unearthed. From June 15, 2022 to December 31, 2023, the Lokayukta officials booked over 400 cases out of which 87 were raids, 307 were traps and 50 additional cases. What's shocking is that out of these cases over 400 there has been conviction and punishment in only 38 cases. This amounts to only 30% conviction rate.

A Lokayukta officer speaking to Republic, on condition of anonymity, said, "The complainant who gives a statement before the police will change it in court. The officer who was trapped goes to the complainant and requests him not to testify offering him favours. Therefore complainants make contradictory statements before the judge. Due to all these reasons, the conviction rate has come down. If the mindset of the people changes, the punishment rate will increase. Investigators need to be trained in state-of-the-art technology and cases should be fast tracked too."

From June 15, 2022 to December 31, 2023 chargesheet has been filed for a total of 1,479 cases which includes 16 cases handed over from ACB to Lokayukta, ACB in itself had filed 942 cases, Lokayukta pending (old) cases 88 and new cases by Lokayukta at 433. Of the 1,479 cases in which chargesheet has been filed 83 cases acquitted, 38 convicted and FSL reports for 409 cases is pending until now.

Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil speaking to the media said that, "the public are coming forward and lodging more complaints seeing the functioning of the Lokayukta. Earlier, it was 8,000 and now it has doubled. Two measures have already been taken to increase the quantum of punishment. The officers are being given technically appropriate training and also to receive the FSL report at the earliest."

