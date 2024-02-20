Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

Country Should Be Run On Indian Culture, Congress Opposes It: Amit Shah

“When we follow our culture, they (Gandhis) oppose. How will they respect Indian culture if their foundation is in Italy?”, asked Shah.

Digital Desk
Amit Shah takes on Gandhis in Udaipur
Amit Shah takes on Gandhis in Udaipur | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday trained his guns at the Gandhis in Udaipur while stressing that India should be run on Indian culture. “When we follow our culture, they (Gandhis) oppose. How will they respect Indian culture if their foundation is in Italy?”, asked Shah. Pointing at other stalwarts, Amit Shah said, “All great leaders said that there must be Uniform Civil Code….but they did not bring it.”

Addressing BJP workers in Udaipur, he called the Congress a dynastic and directionless party. Earlier, Shah arrived at Rajasthan's Bikaner for a meeting of the BJP's state election committee in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. From Bikaner, the Union home minister went to Udaipur where he addressed the party workers' meeting.

Shah is also scheduled to meet with prominent citizens in state capital Jaipur in the evening.

"Congress party cannot develop India. It cannot provide welfare to the poor," Shah said, adding that the Modi government did several public welfare works in the last 10 years.

He also said the Congress is unable to enhance India's pride. "The Congress is a dynastic party. It is also a directionless party." Shah also alleged that the Congress "kept the issue of Ram Temple hanging" and always questioned the BJP about when the temple would be built.

"The party never had the intention that the Ram Temple be built in Ayodhya," he said.

"We had vowed that we would build Ram temple. Lord Ram, who is worshipped by crores of people, got humiliated while being in a tent. The Congress had kept the issue of Ram temple pending," he added.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, Shah said that the Modi government in the last 10 years brought 25 crore people out of poverty, provided houses to the poor, worked to strengthen the nation, abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and made India the fifth largest economy of the world.

He said that during the Congress rule, terrorists from Pakistan used to enter India and carry out blasts but the Modi government conducted surgical and air strikes against terrorists in Pakistan.

Shah said the government has worked to deliver good governance and even the opponents of PM Modi cannot make any allegations regarding corruption.

Targeting the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, he said that women and Dalits were not safe and riots were frequent but now a "double-engine" government has been formed and safe environment for women and Dalits will be there and the state will be free from riots.

He also said that the Modi government has worked to give honour to the tribal community and made Droupadi Murmu the President of India.

Shah also appealed to people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for further development of the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 20th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

