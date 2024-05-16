Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party hit out on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his silence on Swati Maliwal assaultgate. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar on Monday. On being asked about the same during a press conference in Lucknow, Kejriwal dodged the question.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said that Arvind Kejriwal must tender his resignation if he cant act on the assault case of Swati Maliwal and ensure that justice is served. He called him a "darpok CM" while addressing a press conference on Thursday, May 16.

Advertisement

"Today, Arvind Kejriwal has no regrets that a woman MP of his party was beaten up and misbehaved with. Arvind Kejriwal should answer and if you are a coward CM and cannot speak even a single word then you should resign because the women of the country are angry and feeling insulted and only Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this," said BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.

Showing an image of Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh with Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of misbehaving with Swati Maliwal, Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Kumar travelled to Lucknow along with Kejriwal and Singh. Kejriwal was in Lucknow on Thursday, where he addressed a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“She is certainly the leader of the opposition party but BJP is fighting to ensure that she gets justice,” said Bhatia, adding that BJP is the only party carrying this culture.

Advertisement

#LIVE | "Arvind Kejriwal has no regrets that a woman MP of his party was beaten up and misbehaved with. The accused is roaming around under the protection of Arvind Kejriwal and he was also seen in the headquarters of Samajwadi Party": BJP attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Swati… pic.twitter.com/CzaKbNf1WH — Republic (@republic)

Kejriwal Dodges, Akhilesh Jumps to Defend Delhi CM

During the press conference in Lucknow, reporters asked Kejriwal to respond on the Swati Maliwal assaultgate, to which Kejriwal refused to answer. Instead Akhilesh Yadav defended the AAP leader, saying that other important issues to be discussed in the press conference. "There are other issues that are more important than this..." said Akhilesh Yadav.

Advertisement

Instead of Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh responded to the questions on Maliwal. Sanjay Singh said that the BJP must response first on incidents which happened in Manipur. "AAP is our family and has given a clear statement. Politics should not be done on Swati Maliwal's issue..." said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.