Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate had issued a fourth summon to Arvind Kejriwal in connection with his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquorgate scam. The Delhi CM was asked to appear before the ED today. However, as per sources, it is highly likely that Kejriwal might skip the fourth summon by ED. The Delhi CM will reportedly leave for Goa today. According to AAP sources, Kejriwal is supposed to be in Goa for a three-day visit from January 18 to 20 to take stock of his party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to the ED summons, Kejriwal blamed BJP for the developments. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that BJP is behind the ED summons. AAP further stated that BJP wants to prevent Kejriwal from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

On ED summons, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal told reporters, "ED sent me the fourth notice today and asked me to appear before them on either on 18th or 19th January. These four notices are illegal and invalid. Whenever such notices are sent by ED, they are quashed by the court. These notices are nothing but just political vendetta. An investigation is being done in this case for 2 years but they did not recover anything. Why have I been called 2 months before the Lok Sabha elections? ED is being run by BJP...Their only intention is to arrest me so that I cannot campaign for the elections..."

#WATCH | On ED summon, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says " ED sent me the fourth notice today and asked me to appear before them on either on 18th or 19th January. These four notices are illegal and invalid. Whenever such notices are sent by ED, they are quashed by the court. These… pic.twitter.com/bDgjTMcbNV — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

AAP further noted that ED has merely written to Kejriwal, stating that he is not an accused and questioned the logic behind issuing a summons to him.

AAP further alleged that corrupt leaders join BJP, following which their cases are closed. AAP added, the party has not committed any corruption, so none of their leaders will join the BJP.

Advertisement

Kejriwal Skipped Earlier Summons

It is pertinent to mention here that the Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had skipped all the three earlier summons issued to him by the ED.

Advertisement

Earlier on January 3, Kejriwal, the AAP chief, skipped the third summon served by the ED in his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal skipped the ED summons, stating his involvement in Republic Day festivities and Rajya Sabha elections. Kejriwal wrote to the probe agency, asserting his commitment to answering any questionnaire but questioned the "real intent" of the investigation.

After skipping the first ED summons due to election campaign in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls, Kejriwal skipped the second ED summon in December last year, citing that he was scheduled to attend a Vipassana course.

Advertisement

ED had earlier revealed that they were scrutinising Arvind Kejriwal's response to the third summons, following which he was issued a fourth summon in connection with his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise case.

With Kejriwal skipping back-to-back summons, speculations are rife whether the Delhi CM will give the fourth summon a miss. Kejriwal had earlier called the ED summons issued to him as ‘illegal’.