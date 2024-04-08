×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Delhi HC Comes Down Heavily On Petitioner Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as CM For Third Time

Delhi High Court says heavy costs should be imposed on the petitioner who has filed third plea seeking to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister of Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Delhi: Coming down heavily on the petitioner who filed the third plea to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the Chief Minister's post in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Case, Delhi High Court on Monday said that heavy costs should be imposed, terming it as "publicity interest litigation." Pulling up the petitioner Sandeep Kumar, who was a former AAP MLA, an irate Justice Subramonium Prasad said that previous petitions were already heard and rejected.

Last month, another petitioner had moved the High Court regarding the same. The court, then, said that the judiciary cannot interfere in the matters of the executive. On April 4, the court again dismissed a plea, saying that it was Kejriwal's “personal call” while stating that “personal interest has to be subordinate to the national interest.” The current writ petition of quo warranto, which is used as a constitutional right to challenge a person's authority to stay at the office, requested Kejriwal to be removed from the CM's post with no retrospective effect.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

