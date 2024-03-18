×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: K Kavitha Moves SC Against Her Arrest by ED

BRS MLC K Kavitha is supposed to remain in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 23 in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
BRS
BRS MLC K Kavitha moves Supreme Court, challenging her arrest | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has moved the Supreme Court (SC), challenging her arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. She has filed a petition at the SC over the matter, questioning as to why despite the next hearing of the case being slated for March 19 the Enforcement Directorate went ahead and arrested her.

While the matter is listed for tomorrow, K Kavitha is likely to seek an early hearing today. Her legal counsel will challenge her arrest at today's hearing.

BRS MLC K Kavitha is supposed to remain in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 23 in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case, said Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday.

The probing agency had sought a 10-day custody of Kavitha. However, Special Judge for ED cases, MK Nagpa,l remanded her only till March 23.

The ED had earlier argued that there is enough evidence and witness statements against K Kavitha.

“My arrest is Illegal; I will fight it out in court," Kavitha said while being produced before the court.

K Kavitha, daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested in Hyderabad on Mach 15 in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 and taken to Delhi late night. On Saturday, condemning her arrest, BRS leaders and cadre held protests across Telangana.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

