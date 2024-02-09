English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Delhi MCD Passes 16,683 Crore Budget Amidst Uproar

The Mayor, guarded by AAP councillors, managed to read a few lines of the budget amidst the chaos, following which it was declared passed by AAP majority.

Simran Babbar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi:  Amidst uproar and ruckus, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) approved a total budget of Rs 16,683.01 crore for 2024-25, in the absence of the Commissioner who was supposed to present the budget and facilitate voting. The budget was passed without a formal vote as opposition members from the BJP and Congress surrounded the Mayor's podium, hindering proceedings.

The Mayor, guarded by AAP councillors, managed to read a few lines of the budget amidst the chaos, and the budget was declared passed by the AAP majority in the House. The total income of Rs 15,686.99 crore and expenditure of Rs 16,683.01 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 were approved.

Advertisement

Mukesh Goel, the leader of the House, accused the opposition of disrupting House meetings consistently over the past year, preventing the functioning of the House since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi emphasized the budget's focus on cleanliness and infrastructure, with no changes made to the proposed total income and expenditure. Notably, Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for road maintenance under a 10-year contractual agreement, and Rs 4,000 crore for garbage management. Artificial Intelligence will be utilized for road damage identification and repair, and unauthorized parking will be addressed through parking space reviews.

Advertisement

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal hailed the budget as remarkable, highlighting the allocation of Rs 500 crore in the Mayor's funds for additional councillor requirements and Rs 10 crore for councillor allowances. The budget aims to enhance Delhi's infrastructure, cleanliness, and public services, benefiting the city's residents.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

5 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement