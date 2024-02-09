Updated February 8th, 2024 at 17:48 IST
Delhi MCD Passes 16,683 Crore Budget Amidst Uproar
New Delhi: Amidst uproar and ruckus, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) approved a total budget of Rs 16,683.01 crore for 2024-25, in the absence of the Commissioner who was supposed to present the budget and facilitate voting. The budget was passed without a formal vote as opposition members from the BJP and Congress surrounded the Mayor's podium, hindering proceedings.
The Mayor, guarded by AAP councillors, managed to read a few lines of the budget amidst the chaos, and the budget was declared passed by the AAP majority in the House. The total income of Rs 15,686.99 crore and expenditure of Rs 16,683.01 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 were approved.
Mukesh Goel, the leader of the House, accused the opposition of disrupting House meetings consistently over the past year, preventing the functioning of the House since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi emphasized the budget's focus on cleanliness and infrastructure, with no changes made to the proposed total income and expenditure. Notably, Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for road maintenance under a 10-year contractual agreement, and Rs 4,000 crore for garbage management. Artificial Intelligence will be utilized for road damage identification and repair, and unauthorized parking will be addressed through parking space reviews.
Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal hailed the budget as remarkable, highlighting the allocation of Rs 500 crore in the Mayor's funds for additional councillor requirements and Rs 10 crore for councillor allowances. The budget aims to enhance Delhi's infrastructure, cleanliness, and public services, benefiting the city's residents.
Published February 8th, 2024 at 17:48 IST
